PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.05-2.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.37.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI opened at $187.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.39. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.