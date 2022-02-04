Peterson Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 294,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,077,349. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average of $112.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

