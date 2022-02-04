Peterson Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peterson Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.94. 270,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,950,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

