Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.25

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 6897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAHC. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $744.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

