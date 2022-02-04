Philip C. Cox Sells 4,798 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $601.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $649.45. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

