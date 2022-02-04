Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after acquiring an additional 231,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after buying an additional 195,288 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,998,000 after buying an additional 217,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $88.26. The stock had a trading volume of 35,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

