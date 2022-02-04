PieDAO DEFI++ Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,072.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00006852 BTC on popular exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $870,659.44 and approximately $1,072.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.16 or 0.07440725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,875.71 or 0.99896185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006938 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

