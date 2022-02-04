Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024,842 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.31% of Ping Identity worth $109,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after buying an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after buying an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth about $12,539,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth about $11,450,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PING. TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

