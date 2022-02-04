Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.61. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 53,247 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 67.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

