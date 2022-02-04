Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 379,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

PNFP opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 486,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

