Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “inline” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

