Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $256.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the Midland basin, Pioneer Natural had the largest acreage position with operations across 680,000 net acres of land and identified more than 20,000 drilling sites. This is likely to provide it with decades of crude production. It has roughly 10 more years of drilling inventory in the region, wherein it can keep producing without a deceleration in the current output pace. Recently, Pioneer completed the divestment of its assets (92,000 net acres) in the Delaware Basin for $3.1 billion to Continental Resources. PXD is representing the deal closure as its prime intention of diverting its entire focus to the more profitable Midland Basin assets. Hence, in the lucrative Midland Basin, it has established itself as the only large-cap exploration and production pure play. The upstream energy firm has strengthened its 2030 goals for emission reduction.”

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.76.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $222.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

