Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $157.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,443,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 114,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.