Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBI stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The firm has a market cap of $846.87 million, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 2.55. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

