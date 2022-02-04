PotCoin (POT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $517.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $517.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,334.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.09 or 0.07231433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.00290806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.63 or 0.00736989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00070353 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.42 or 0.00397769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00229527 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,296,155 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

