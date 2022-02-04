Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.
Shares of POWI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. 7,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,215. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.46.
In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
