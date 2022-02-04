Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of POWI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. 7,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,215. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.46.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Power Integrations stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,782 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Power Integrations worth $29,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.