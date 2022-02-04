Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Short Interest Up 26.0% in January

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PFC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

NASDAQ PFC opened at $30.58 on Friday. Premier Financial has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 349.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 18.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Premier Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.