Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.
Premier stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
PINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.43.
In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Premier by 131.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 59.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.
About Premier
Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.
See Also: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.