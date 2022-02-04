Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Premier stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

PINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.43.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Premier by 131.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 59.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

