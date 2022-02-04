Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.47

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.47 and traded as low as $2.00. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 20,182 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

