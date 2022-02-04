Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 164 ($2.20) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.37) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.34).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 139.85 ($1.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 139.70 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.