Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,979,706.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,722 shares of company stock worth $5,554,753. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 227.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after buying an additional 6,236,125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $67,356,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 48.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Primo Water by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $13,039,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

