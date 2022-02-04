Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 820.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 92.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 353,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 62.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

In other news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $68,951,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,447,576.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,470 shares of company stock worth $96,531,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of STEP opened at $33.51 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.48.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

