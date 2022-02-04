Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,063 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.