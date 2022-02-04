Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,371 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $201,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,165,350 over the last three months. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.