Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 54,350 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 95.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in Alibaba Group by 186.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 17,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

NYSE:BABA opened at $123.47 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.