Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $17.18 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

