Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314,710 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,241,000 after purchasing an additional 189,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,534,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGMS stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $127.11. The company has a market capitalization of $551.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.24.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGMS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

