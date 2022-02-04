Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 0.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,280,000 after buying an additional 120,868 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,717,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 99,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,881,000 after buying an additional 39,683 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.45.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $544.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,237. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $154.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $605.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.34.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

