Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,326 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $179.92. 10,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,881. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.72.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

