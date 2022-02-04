Profund Advisors LLC Has $12.79 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 148.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,995,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 30,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

Shares of AMT traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.94. 25,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.34. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

