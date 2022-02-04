Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $6.06 on Friday, reaching $169.53. The stock had a trading volume of 430,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,687. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

