Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,630,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,809,282,000 after acquiring an additional 157,294 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.47 on Friday, hitting $484.30. 58,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,040. The company has a market cap of $456.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

