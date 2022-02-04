Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after acquiring an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after buying an additional 1,317,273 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,422,281. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

