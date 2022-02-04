Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 511,708 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Prologis were worth $37,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Prologis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,358,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,894,000 after purchasing an additional 255,152 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $156.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

