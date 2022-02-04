Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $63,643.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 83,915 shares of company stock worth $515,520. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARA stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

