Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
TARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $63,643.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 83,915 shares of company stock worth $515,520. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TARA stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $22.98.
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.
