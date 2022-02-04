Provident Financial plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Provident Financial stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $4.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.