Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,973,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.