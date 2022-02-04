Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.20 Per Share

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

Prudential Financial has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Prudential Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $12.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

PRU opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.51. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $79.32 and a 1 year high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prudential Financial stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

