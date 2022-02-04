PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.