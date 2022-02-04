Pundi X NEM Market Cap Reaches $8.32 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $3,143.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00049960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.72 or 0.07269335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00053692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,353.93 or 0.99862181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00053420 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.