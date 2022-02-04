PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up 1.8% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth $24,220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVR by 46.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 55.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of NVR by 213.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $115.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5,316.00. 604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,582.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,241.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,330.00 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $76.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,387.40.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

