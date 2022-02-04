PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 807,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,004 shares during the period. Qurate Retail makes up approximately 4.5% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,738,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,758,000 after buying an additional 67,080 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 349,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 301,073 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 97,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,733. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

