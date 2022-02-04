PYA Waltman Capital LLC Sells 280 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.90. 69,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,341. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.92 and its 200 day moving average is $391.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.52 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

