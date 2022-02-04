Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Charles Schwab Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

NYSE SCHW opened at $88.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,438 shares of company stock worth $39,814,676 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.