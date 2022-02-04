Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on GBCI. DA Davidson upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

