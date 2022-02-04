Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Northeast Bank Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Northeast Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

NASDAQ NBN opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.61. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 42,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.