Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $28.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $28.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $33.32 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,294.37.

GOOG opened at $2,853.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,828.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,829.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,002.02 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total value of $8,977,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,494 shares of company stock worth $386,811,896. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

