Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Issued By Truist Financial

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

NYSE XOM opened at $79.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $337.33 billion, a PE ratio of -57.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $81.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

