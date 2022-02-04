Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Starbucks stock opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.50. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

