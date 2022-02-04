Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $143.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.